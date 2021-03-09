Pokemon Go's Searching for Legends Event Starts Today

✖

Pokemon Go's newest event, which acts as an unofficial kickoff to the Season of Legends, starts today. The Searching for Legends event kicks off today starting at 10 AM local time. While the "Searching for Legends" event implies that Legendary Pokemon may be involved, the main draw of the event is the chance to encounter and capture a Shiny Nosepass, which is new to Pokemon Go. The event also boosts the appearance rate of various Ground-type, Rock-type, and Steel-type Pokemon and offers players two different sets of Research to complete. Notably, the Special Research for "Searching for Legends" does require players to have Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus to complete.

Here's everything you need to know about the Searching for Legends event:

Searching for Legends - Start and End Times

The Searching for Legends event runs from March 9th to March 14th.

Searching for Legends - Featured Pokemon

The following Pokemon all appear more often in the wild during the event:

Diglett

Geodude

Alolan Geodude

Magnemite

Nosepass

Aron

Baltoy

Roggenrola

Drilbur

Skarmory

Alolan Diglett

Beldum

Additionally, the following Pokemon will hatch from 5 KM eggs collected during the event:

Magnemite

Nosepass

Aron

Baltoy

Beldum

Drilbur

Searching for Legends - Shiny Nosepass

As a part of the event, Shiny Nosepass is being added to Pokemon Go. Shiny Nosepass is a "Golden Shiny" with a golden body and a bright red nose. Here's a look at what Shiny Nosepass looks like in Pokemon Go:

Searching for Legends - Special Research

The Searching for Legends event also comes with Special Research, which can be completed at any time. Here's the full lists of tasks for each stage of the Special Research:

See below for the Timed Research that is only available for the event.

Part 1: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 1500 XP, Kabuto Encounter

Catch 10 Rock-type Pokemon: 10 Poke Balls

Make 5 Great Throws: 10 Great Balls

Transfer 10 Pokemon: 10 Pinap Berries

Part 2: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 2000 XP, Drilbur Encounter

Catch 10 Ground-type Pokemon: 10 Hyper Potions

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost: 1 Mossy Lure Module

Take a snapshot of Landorus: 10 Landorus Candy

Part 3: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 2000 XP, Ducklett Encounter

Catch 10 Flying-type Pokemon: 5 Max Revives

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weatherboost: 1 Fast TM

Take a snapshot of Tornadus: 10 Tornadus Candy

Part 4: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 2000 XP, Joltik Encounter

Catch 10 Electric-type Pokemon: 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weatherboost: 1 Charged TM

Take a snapshot of Thundurus: 10 Thundurus Candy

Part 5: Rewards - 11000 XP, Unova Stone, Munna Encounter

No tasks.

Searching for Legends - Timed Research

Players can also attempt to complete the following Timed Research, which only runs during the event.

Part 1 - Rewards: 100 XP, Nosepass Encounter

Take a snapshot of a Ground-type Pokemon: 300 Stardust

Catch 10 Ground-type Pokemon: 8 Poke Balls

Part 2 - Rewards: 200 XP, Nosepass Encounter

Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokemon: Magenemite Encounter

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon: Magenemite Encounter

Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon: Magenemite Encounter

Part 3 - Rewards: 300 XP, Nosepass Encounter

Take a snapshot of a Rock-type Pokemon: 300 Stardust

Catch 10 Rock-type Pokemon: 8 Poke Balls

Stage 4 - Rewards: 400 XP, Nosepass Encounter

Defeat 1 Team GO Rocket Grunt: Galarian Stunkfisk Encounter

Stage 5 - Rewards: 500 XP, Nosepass Encounter

Take a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokemon: 300 Stardust

Catch 10 Steel-type Pokemon: 8 Poke Balls

Stage 6 - Rewards: 600 XP, Nosepass Encounter

Make 3 Curveball throws: Baltoy Encounter

Make 6 Curveball throws: Forretress Encounter

Make 9 Curveball throws: Ferroseed Encounter

Stage 7 - Rewards: 700 XP, Nosepass Encounter, 1 Magnetic Lure Module