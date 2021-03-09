Pokemon Go's Searching for Legends Event Starts Today
Pokemon Go's newest event, which acts as an unofficial kickoff to the Season of Legends, starts today. The Searching for Legends event kicks off today starting at 10 AM local time. While the "Searching for Legends" event implies that Legendary Pokemon may be involved, the main draw of the event is the chance to encounter and capture a Shiny Nosepass, which is new to Pokemon Go. The event also boosts the appearance rate of various Ground-type, Rock-type, and Steel-type Pokemon and offers players two different sets of Research to complete. Notably, the Special Research for "Searching for Legends" does require players to have Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus to complete.
Here's everything you need to know about the Searching for Legends event:
Searching for Legends - Start and End Times
The Searching for Legends event runs from March 9th to March 14th.
Searching for Legends - Featured Pokemon
The following Pokemon all appear more often in the wild during the event:
- Diglett
- Geodude
- Alolan Geodude
- Magnemite
- Nosepass
- Aron
- Baltoy
- Roggenrola
- Drilbur
- Skarmory
- Alolan Diglett
- Beldum
Additionally, the following Pokemon will hatch from 5 KM eggs collected during the event:
- Magnemite
- Nosepass
- Aron
- Baltoy
- Beldum
- Drilbur
Searching for Legends - Shiny Nosepass
As a part of the event, Shiny Nosepass is being added to Pokemon Go. Shiny Nosepass is a "Golden Shiny" with a golden body and a bright red nose. Here's a look at what Shiny Nosepass looks like in Pokemon Go:
Nosepass Shiny en #PokemonGO 🤩 #GDL pic.twitter.com/JrlEHj7mSp— Pokémon GO GDL (@PokemonGo_GDL) March 8, 2021
Searching for Legends - Special Research
The Searching for Legends event also comes with Special Research, which can be completed at any time. Here's the full lists of tasks for each stage of the Special Research:
See below for the Timed Research that is only available for the event.
Part 1: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 1500 XP, Kabuto Encounter
- Catch 10 Rock-type Pokemon: 10 Poke Balls
- Make 5 Great Throws: 10 Great Balls
- Transfer 10 Pokemon: 10 Pinap Berries
Part 2: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 2000 XP, Drilbur Encounter
- Catch 10 Ground-type Pokemon: 10 Hyper Potions
- Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost: 1 Mossy Lure Module
- Take a snapshot of Landorus: 10 Landorus Candy
Part 3: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 2000 XP, Ducklett Encounter
- Catch 10 Flying-type Pokemon: 5 Max Revives
- Catch 5 Pokemon with Weatherboost: 1 Fast TM
- Take a snapshot of Tornadus: 10 Tornadus Candy
Part 4: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 2000 XP, Joltik Encounter
- Catch 10 Electric-type Pokemon: 10 Ultra Balls
- Catch 5 Pokemon with Weatherboost: 1 Charged TM
- Take a snapshot of Thundurus: 10 Thundurus Candy
Part 5: Rewards - 11000 XP, Unova Stone, Munna Encounter
No tasks.
Searching for Legends - Timed Research0comments
Players can also attempt to complete the following Timed Research, which only runs during the event.
Part 1 - Rewards: 100 XP, Nosepass Encounter
- Take a snapshot of a Ground-type Pokemon: 300 Stardust
- Catch 10 Ground-type Pokemon: 8 Poke Balls
Part 2 - Rewards: 200 XP, Nosepass Encounter
- Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokemon: Magenemite Encounter
- Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon: Magenemite Encounter
- Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon: Magenemite Encounter
Part 3 - Rewards: 300 XP, Nosepass Encounter
-
Take a snapshot of a Rock-type Pokemon: 300 Stardust
-
Catch 10 Rock-type Pokemon: 8 Poke Balls
Stage 4 - Rewards: 400 XP, Nosepass Encounter
-
Defeat 1 Team GO Rocket Grunt: Galarian Stunkfisk Encounter
Stage 5 - Rewards: 500 XP, Nosepass Encounter
- Take a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokemon: 300 Stardust
- Catch 10 Steel-type Pokemon: 8 Poke Balls
Stage 6 - Rewards: 600 XP, Nosepass Encounter
- Make 3 Curveball throws: Baltoy Encounter
- Make 6 Curveball throws: Forretress Encounter
- Make 9 Curveball throws: Ferroseed Encounter
Stage 7 - Rewards: 700 XP, Nosepass Encounter, 1 Magnetic Lure Module
- Use an Incense: Shieldon Encounter
- Catch 45 Steel-type Pokemon: 1 Silver Pinap Berry