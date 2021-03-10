Pokemon Go's Next Event Adds New Electric-Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go's next event is all about Electric-type Pokemon. The game recently announced a new Charge Up event, which will serve as the debut event for the miniscule Electric-type Pokemon Tynamo and the Therian form of Thundurus. The event will launch next week on March 16th and will run through March 22nd. As its name suggests, the Charge Up event will feature Electric-type Pokemon. Pokemon like Alolan Geodude, Voltorb, Electrike and Stunfisk will all appear more often in the wild, while Shinx, Blitzle, Klink, and Tynamo will appear in 1-Star raids. The event will also feature the debut of Mega Manectric, which is also new to Pokemon Go.

The Therian Forme of Thundurus is an alternative form of the Legendary Pokemon and gives the Pokemon a slight power boost. Unless Thundurus gets a new moveset with its introduction, the Therian Forme won't be nearly as effective as Pokemon like Zekrom, Zapdos, or several Shadow Pokemon.

On the plus side, Tynamo and its evolved forms could actually be highly sought after by many Pokemon players. While the Pokemon aren't particularly powerful, they are relatively hard to obtain in main series games. The three Pokemon are among the rarest Pokemon to appear on Pokemon Home's GTS service. Their appearance in Pokemon Go should help solve some of those issue and provide collectors with a somewhat obscure Pokemon to add to their collections.

The Charge Up event is the first event in Pokemon Go's Season of Legends that adds a new Legendary Pokemon. Other events taking place this month includes the currently ongoing Searching for Legends event, a special Incense Day featuring Beldum that will take place this weekend, and a Weather event that takes place at the end of the month. Pokemon Go is also preparing to launch a referral event that will reward both new and returning players with items and Pokemon encounters when they reach certain milestones.