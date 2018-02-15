Pokemon Go Announces Year of the Dog Event

Pokemon Go is getting its third event this month.

Pokemon Go just announced yet another event, which starts today. From now until February 17th, players who catch a Growlithe, Eevee, Snubbull, Poochyena, or Electrike will receive extra Stardust to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Why these Pokemon? Because it’s the Year of the Dog!

Feeling lucky? Starting today until February 17, Trainers who catch a Poochyena, Growlithe, Snubbull, Eevee, or Electrike will receive bonus Stardust. Happy #LunarNewYear! pic.twitter.com/FqaVsO65b3 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 15, 2018

While Eevee isn’t exactly modeled after a dog (most say it resembles a fox), the other four Pokemon are all clearly friendly puppy dog-like Pokemon. As of right now, Pokemon Go hasn’t said whether any of these Pokemon will appear in greater quantities in the wild, or not. We also haven’t heard whether Pokemon Go has added any dog-themed Raid Bosses for players to defeat in Gyms.

As with other events, Pokemon Go also snuck another Shiny Pokemon into the game. This time, players can find Shiny Poochyena hiding in the wild. A Shiny Poochyena has golden fur instead of its usual grey fur and could bring its trainer some extra special luck. Shiny versions of Luvdisc and Swablu were added to the game earlier this month.

This is the third consecutive event for Pokemon Go, which has made for a busy few weeks. Players had a Hoenn-centric event earlier this month, in which only “Gen 3” Pokemon spawned and hatched from eggs. Then, players got a Valentine’s Day event where Luvdisc appeared in mass quantities and gave out extra Stardust. That event was supposed to finish up today, but it was extended for another 24 hours due to a massive outage that is still impacting players. A Community Day mini-event is also due to take place later this month, which will cause an influx of special Dratini to the game.

This new event could also explain why Lure Modules continue to work for six hours instead of the usual 30 minutes. Players expected that bonus to go away after the Valentine’s Day event, but clearly Pokemon Go wanted to keep the incentive going until all of this month’s events were wrapped up.

The new event lasts through February 17th at 1 PM PT.