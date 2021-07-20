Pokemon Gets a Board Game Outside of the US

✖

A Pokemon version of a popular board game has made its way to Europe. Earlier this month, Ravensburger announced Pokemon Labyrinth, a Pokemon-themed version of the popular Labyrinth game. The new game will be released in Europe on September 1, 2021 and will be available in Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. Pokemon Labyrinth will only be released in Europe for the time being - ComicBook.com confirmed with Ravensburger that it has no plans to release Pokemon Labyrinth in the US or Canada at this time.

Labyrinth is a classic board game celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and involves players attempting to collect their treasure from an ever-shifting maze before the other players. On their turn, players can shift the maze to either create a path for them, or to block routes of other players. Ravensburger has previously released other versions of Labyrinth based on other popular franchises, such as Harry Potter. Other themed versions of the game, as well as a Junior Labyrinth, are also available to purchase.

Pokemon Labyrinth is described as follows: "Some of the most famous Pokemon have been hiding in this crazy maze. With the popular Pokemon such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, players have to move the paths so skillfully in this simple strategy game that they can collect other Pokemon. At the end of the day, if you catch the most Pokemon in this board game, you win! Be the first to find all your characters by shifting the walls of the labyrinth to create a clear path. Players take turn to search the Labyrinth for their characters by carefully moving through the constantly changing maze. The character cards are divided between the players, without revealing them to the other players. The maze cards are randomly placed on the playing board and the first player uses the extra card to start moving the first wall. It is up to you to strategically move the walls so you can collect your Pokemon whilst blocking the path for the other players. This game is full of magical and addictive family fun."