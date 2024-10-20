Leaked Pokemon Starter Is “Iconic” Say Fans

Recently, Game Freak was hacked. This, in turn, has flooded the Internet with Pokemon leaks. This includes leaks on upcoming Pokemon games, such as Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Gen 10. It also includes leaks on Pokemon games from yesteryear. In totality, it is one of the biggest leaks in gaming history, amplified by the fact Game Freak, The Pokemon Company, and Nintendo have always been very closed off and secretive when it comes to Pokemon and the development that goes behind it. The curtain has been pulled back though.

One leak, in particular, that caught the attention of Pokemon fans involves Pokemon Ruby, Pokemon Sapphire, and Pokemon Emerald. More specifically, one of the many Gen 3 leaks revealed that at one point there was a bunny Pokemon called Warabbit that was set to be one of the three starter Pokemon as the water representation. When this plan was abandoned and the Pokemon replaced with Mudkip, we don’t know, but obviously this happened at some point, but not before Warabbit was designed for the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Comment

byu/AndeeWow from discussion

inpokemon

As you would expect, many Pokemon fans were crestfallen to find out the water bunny with a water floatie was scrapped. That said, Mudkip is one of the more popular starters of all time so it seems Game Freak ultimately made the right call. However, some Pokemon fans on Reddit are dreaming of the parallel universe where this replacement never happened.

“I love Mudkip, I really do . But how this guy didn’t make into the final product ,at least as it’s own thing is wild to me,” writes one Pokemon fan. “Bro was discovered four days ago and already became iconic,” reads another comment.

Those who have been paying attention to the leaks will know a metric ton of scrapped Pokemon have leaked, yet none have garnered the attention Warabbit has. Whether this is because Warabbit was a starter or simply because fans like the design that much, is hard to say.

For more Pokemon coverage — including all of the latest Pokemon news, all of the latest Pokemon rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon speculation — click here.