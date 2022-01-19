Pokemon Legends: Arceus Leaks Appear Online Before Release

A number of new leaks associated with Pokemon Legends: Arceus have appeared online today prior to the game’s launch later this month on Nintendo Switch. The leaks have primarily been circling on social media platforms and reveal numerous details about Pokemon Legends: Arceus that both Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have yet to divulge publicly. As such, if you don’t want to have the game spoiled for yourself, you might want to now be more cautious in the lead-up to release.

The biggest question involving this Pokemon Legends: Arceus leak is in relation to how this info came about prior to launch in the first place. Given what we’ve seen in the past with other major leaks of this type, the most likely answer is that someone was able to purchase the game from a retailer prior to its actual release date. Even though storefronts are typically required to keep customers from being able to purchase titles until official launch dates, some smaller retailers have been known to make games available to the public the moment they receive shipments. As such, some fans have likely already been able to acquire Pokemon Legends: Arceus in this manner and have started to upload a number of new pieces of info to the internet as a result.

In case you’re looking to find these new pieces of information for yourself, we’re not going to be directly linking out to any of the leaks in question associated with Pokemon Legends: Arceus here in this article. Instead, this post is more of a warning to those who don’t want to be spoiled by what the latest Pokemon installment might have in store. So if you’re someone who is sensitive to spoilers and doesn’t want to have Pokemon Legends: Arceus ruined, now might be a good time to turn on mute filters on social media. Conversely, you should also stay off of certain corners of the internet that might feature said leaks.

If you're looking to play Pokemon Legends: Arceus for yourself, the game is finally slated to launch at the end of next week on January 28th and will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch.