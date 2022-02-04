Nintendo Shares Incredible Sales Numbers for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus released on Nintendo Switch just a week ago, but its already performing quite well. Tonight, Nintendo revealed that the game has already sold 6.5 million copies worldwide. It’s a stunning figure, and it makes the game one of the system’s top-selling titles. Pokemon Legends: Arceus has a long way to go before it can catch up to Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s 23.9 million copies sold, but it’s off to a very healthy start. It’s probably just a matter of time before the game finds a way into the system’s top 10 sellers!

Nintendo’s announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1489420296415322115

While Pokemon games have always been strong sellers for Nintendo, Pokemon Legends: Arceus likely benefited from strong word of mouth. The game launched to strong critical reception, and fans already seem quite taken with the game. Pokemon Legends: Arceus deviates from the traditional Pokemon formula in a number of ways, and that likely encouraged lapsed fans and newcomers to check out the game. A new ad campaign is promoting the title as “Pokemon, But Not As You Know It,” playing up just how different the game is from what’s come before.

It will be interesting to see what impact the success of Pokemon Legends: Arceus has on the franchise moving forward! As of this writing, The Pokemon Company has made no announcements regarding the next entry in the series. It’s possible the next game could offer something a bit more traditional, or it could build off Legends: Arceus. At the very least, it seems like DLC for this game is a distinct possibility, as we saw with Pokemon Sword and Shield. That could give Pokemon Legends: Arceus greater longevity, and generate more sales. The Pokemon Company celebrates Pokemon Day on February 27th, so it’s possible we could learn more towards the end of the month. Either way, the future looks bright for Pokemon fans!

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now, exclusively on NintendoSwitch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

