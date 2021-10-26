Pokemon Legends: Arceus Might Include Zelda: Breath of the Wild Feature

When Pokemon Legends: Arceus releases on Nintendo Switch next year, the game will make a slew of changes to the franchise’s traditional formula. Twitter user @eclipse_tt has now discovered another potential change: how it handles the traditional day and night cycle. The theory is, Pokemon’s in-game clock will no longer reflect real time, but time will change in the game based on a player’s specific actions, like camping, or finishing quests. In addition to this change, apparently NPCs in Pokemon Legends: Arceus will now react to the day/night cycle, in a manner similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Essentially, we’ll see the majority of the Hisui region’s inhabitants headinginside when the sun goes down.

The Tweets discussing this change can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/eclipse_tt/status/1433524046377926666

Of course, given how much more dangerous the Pokemon world seems at the start of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it would make a lot of sense to see NPCs heading for shelter; after all, this is the first Pokemon game where Pokemon actually attack humans! That makes this region significantly more dangerous than any we’ve seen before, so the people of Hisui might want to keep themselves well protected when it’s less easy to see the threats around them.

In a recent Tweet, @eclipse_tt “confirmed” these changes to the Pokemon formula, but fans should still take this with a grain of salt until we get direct confirmation from The Pokemon Company! Regardless, it will be interesting to see what impact Pokemon Legends: Arceus has on the series going forward. Some Pokemon fans want to see the series evolve in greater leaps, but the games have grown in a number of significant ways through the years. Clearly, Game Freak continues to find new ways to improve the Pokemon formula and move the series into the future.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will release on January 28th, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of these changes? Are you a fan of this change to the clock? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]