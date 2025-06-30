Pokemon Gen 10 Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals First Pokemon

A new, potential Pokemon Gen 10 leak has surfaced online with what may be our first look at the new Pokemon game on the Nintendo Switch 2. Unfortunately, the leaked media is not very exciting, but it does potentially reveal the first Pokemon for the game. The exact origins of the potential Pokemon Gen 10 leak are currently unknown, but it is being shared by Pokemon accounts such as Hidden Power Podcast.

The leak features what is claimed to be a debugged screenshot from a battle environment test for the Nintendo Switch 2 game. The screenshot features Rock and Steel type Aron and its evolution Lairon. The third and final evolution, Aggron, is not included, but if the first two are in the game then it is no doubt also in the new Pokemon game.

Beyond this, the leaker claims to have — but does not show — two other images featuring Charjabug and Butterfree. The former would also confirm Grubbin and Vikavolt. Meanwhile, Butterfree being in the game would also mean Caterpie and Metapod are also in the game.

A New Pokémon Gen 10 rumor has surfaced showcasing a leaked debug screenshot that includes a battle environment test:



– Leaked Gaia environment test

– Leaker has mentioned they have two more images showcasing Charjabug and Butterfree, similar to the image below pic.twitter.com/Rm7PyWJl4e — Hidden Power Podcast (@HiddenPowerPod) June 30, 2025

For now, this is the extent of the leak, which has not been verified. In other words, remember to take what is here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if the leak is legit, it doesn’t confirm these Pokemon will end up being in the Nintendo Switch 2 game whenever it ends up releasing. Again, assuming this is real, these Pokemon could be for testing purposes only or if indeed part of the Pokedex, swapped out at some point during development.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Nintendo, The Pokemon Company nor Game Freak have commented on this new potential Pokemon Gen 10 leak. The trio rarely comments on rumors, leaks, or speculation so we do not expect this to change. If it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

