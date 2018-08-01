Pokemon: Let’s Go Could Have Mega Evolutions

A popular Pokemon mechanic seemingly tossed aside in the last generation of games could be making a big comeback in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee.

Earlier this week, the toy company Takara Tomy revealed that they would be releasing new figurines featuring the Mega Evolved versions of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise in November. Paul Ryan, the siterunner of the popular PokeShopper merchandise site, speculated that the timing of figures’ release date was a sign that Mega Evolution could be featured in Pokemon: Let’s Go.

Obviously working in conjunction with the mainline releases now. Biggest hint yet that Mega evolution could feature in Let’s Go, for sure. As for the missing numbers – we could be seeing more than one singular addition to Pokémon. https://t.co/PJ8pwPxXir — Paul Ryan (@PokeshopperVGC) August 1, 2018

Mega Evolution was first introduced in Pokemon X & Y as a new mechanic that temporarily boosted the stats of certain Pokemon and occasionally changed their type. Only certain Pokemon could Mega Evolve, and players had to find a Mega Stone and give it to their Pokemon to trigger the evolution.

While the mechanic was prominently featured in Pokemon X & Y and Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Mega Evolution was seemingly set aside in Pokemon Sun and Moon in favor of Z-Moves, which any Pokemon could benefit from. Players could still Mega Evolve their Pokemon in Pokemon Sun and Moon and Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, but not until after they completed the main storyline. New PokeDex entries also suggested that Mega Evolution was very painful for Pokemon, which discouraged some players from using the mechanic.

Pokemon: Let’s Go is a remake of Pokemon Yellow, which didn’t have the Mega Evolution mechanic. And only 10 Pokemon from the Kanto region have the ability to Mega Evolve. However, adding it to the game would give players unfamiliar with the mechanic a chance to see it in action and it would add an extra layer to potential postgame content.

Pokemon: Let’s Go will be released on November 16th.