How to Evolve Pokemon in Pokemon Masters

Pokemon Masters features a new take on one of Pokemon’s core mechanics. The new mobile game, which was developed by DeNA, centers around players recruiting new Sync Pairs, consisting of one trainer and one Pokemon, and then battling in unique 3-on-3 realtime battles. Unless players have a Sygma Suit, players can’t switch out a Sync Pair’s Pokemon, but a handful of Sync Pair Pokemon do have the ability to evolve. Evolving a Pokemon gives them a permanent boost to their core stats, making them more powerful in battle. While evolving doesn’t unlock access to new moves, you should still aim to evolve your Pokemon if you use them regularly in Sync Pairs.

Here are the Sync Pairs with Pokemon that can currently evolve in the game:

Kris and Totodile

Rosa and Snivy

Pryce and Seel

Barry and Piplup

Lyra and Chikorita

Viola and Surskit

The actual process behind evolution is pretty simple. Once you level up one of the above Sync Pairs to Level 30, a special Sync Pair Story mission will become available. Players will need to obtain 5 Evolution Shards (available to purchase using coins from the in-game store) in order to access the mission. The mission will always involve battling another trainer in a 1-on-1 battle, and defeating the trainer will cause your Pokemon to evolve.

Some Sync Pairs have Pokemon that can evolve twice. To unlock a Pokemon’s second evolution, you’ll need to level up your Sync Pair to Level 45 and then obtain Evolution Stones from the in-game store. These Evolution Stones can be purchased with coins, but they are much more expensive to obtain.

Because of the coin cost, evolving your Pokemon can be a bit of a grind. Players should focus on Sync Pairs that they regularly use in battle, simply because you’ll have to grind a lot more to evolve additional Pokemon.

Pokemon Masters is available now on Android and iOS devices.