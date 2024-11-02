New Pokemon Monopoly Board Game Preorders Go Live

Monopoly has adopted tons of different crossover themes over the years, and Pokemon is no exception given that we’ve already gotten board games like the Pokemon Johto Edition of Monopoly in the past. Now, we’re getting a more straightforward Monopoly Pokemon Edition which was announced recently and is now up for preorders ahead of its release. Even better than that, it costs less than some other versions of Monopoly go for and features a much different setup from the traditional money-based Monopoly game that everyone’s used to.

It wouldn’t be a Pokemon game if you weren’t collecting Pokemon in some way, so of course that’s exactly what the ultimate goal is in Pokemon Monopoly Edition. There are 48 different Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Monopoly, but all you need is eight different ones fulfilling one of each type: Grass, Fire, Water, Fighting, Psychic, Rock, Electric, and Ice. If you collect one of each type, you win, but you can also win by being the last player left with Poke Balls when everything’s wrapping up. A quick look at some of the product shots for Pokemon Monopoly show that the catchable Pokemon are Geodude, Graveller, Onix, Rhydon, Tyranatar, Rockruff, Spheal, Abomasnow, Mamoswine, Froslass, Cubchoo, Eiscue, Alakazam, Slowpoke, Espeon, Wobbuffet, Gardevoir, Gothorita, Mankey, Machamp, Hitmonlee, Lucario, Hawlucha, Bewear, Charmander, Vulpix, Arcanine, Rapidash, Magmar, Torkoal, voltorb, Jolteon, Ampharos, Elekid, Zebstrika, Yamper, Bulbasaur, Exeggutor, Sceptile, Pansage, Rowlet, Smoliv, Squirtle, Magikarp, Marill, Mudkip, Mantyke, and Greninja.

The pokemon monopoly edition board and some of its pieces and catchable pokemon.

Instead of the usual silver Monopoly pieces you play as like the hat, cat, and car, you’ll play as Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Pikachu in the Pokemon Monopoly Edition. There are challenge cards and adventure cards players use in place of things like the Chance Cards that are in Monopoly by default, and there are of course battle mechanics and cards to use in those as well. As you explore the board, you’ll look to take control of different locations like forests and gyms which mimic the biomes where you’d usually encounter Pokemon in the main games.

“With an Adventure card, a Trainer might acquire locations from rivals, collect Pokémon, and more!” an overview of some of the Pokemon Monoply Edition mechanics explained. “Challenge cards can spark Trainer battles or lend players an edge.”

The Pokemon Monopoly Edition board game goes for $24.99, so not nearly as bad as some of the more expensive versions of Monopoly that have been sold over the years. It’s scheduled to be released on December 20th, and you can preorder it now through either the Hasbro Pulse store or through Amazon. If you’re planning on building up your Pokemon board game collection, it’s also worth checking out Scrabble Pokemon, too.