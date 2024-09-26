Scrabble Pokemon Edition Challenges Players to Spell Pikachu, Lucario, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spelling Pokemon names can be pretty tough. At this point, the franchise has introduced more than 1,000 Pokemon, and even if you have an intimate knowledge of the series, being able to spell names like "Alomomola" off the top of your head can be a bit of a challenge. Given that, Mattel and The Pokemon Company's decision to make Scrabble Pokemon Edition makes a lot of sense! The newly revealed board game features two different takes on Scrabble. One of these is Classic Scrabble, with the caveat that players are not only allowed to spell names like "Onix," they're actually rewarded with 10 extra points for doing so!

Obviously, not all players are going to be intimately familiar with how to spell each Pokemon's name, but each copy of Scrabble Pokemon Edition will include a glossary of Pokemon words that can be spelled to get the 10 point bonus. That should make the game a little more accessible for casual Pokemon fans, or families that are playing together.

In addition to Classic Scrabble, there's also the Scrabble Pokemon game. Scrabble Pokemon is described as a "more casual" experience. Players work as a team to capture Pokemon by completing challenge cards. For example, players can capture a Sentret by drawing the corresponding card and playing a vertical word. Scoring in this game is a lot more simple, with players winning by completing 20 challenge cards.

In total, Scrabble Pokemon Edition will contain 50 challenge cards, featuring iconic Pokemon like Pikachu, Eevee, Mewtwo, and more. There are even more recent additions from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, such as Quaxly and Armarouge. The challenge cards include 20 beginner cards, 30 standard cards, and 6 helper cards. In a neat little extra, the fabric bag that contains the Scrabble tiles features a Poke Ball logo.

As of this writing, Scrabble Pokemon Edition does not seem to be available here on Amazon or Walmart, but there is a listing on Mattel's official website. Hopefully this thing will be released soon, as it seems like it could be a lot of fun for both hardcore Pokemon fans, as well as more casual ones!

Are you planning on buying Scrabble Pokemon Edition? Do you feel like this is a good match for the Pokemon franchise? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!