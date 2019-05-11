New A Day with Pikachu: Sweet Days Are Here Funko Figure Revealed

Funko’s special Pokemon figure collection, A Day with Pikachu, is perhaps one of the cutest things the company has ever done, and it’s only getting better. As the months go on, the company is revealing each figure one at a time. There’s been the One Lucky Day, Rainy Day Pokemon, and Blooming Curiosity figures so far, and now, another joins the soon-to-be-classic lineup: Sweet Days Are Here.

“The latest figure in Funko‘s ongoing A Day with Pikachu collection is dubbed Sweet Days Are Here, and it features Pikachu chilling out on a Poké Ball-themed picnic blanket,” Pokemon.com’s reveal of the new figure states. “The beloved Pokémon is decked out in a pair of awesome shades, and it’s ready to chow down on a sweet Pecha Berry snack.”

The figure is exclusive to the Pokemon Center, and should arrive later this month. As with all the figures in the collection, it’ll come with an MSRP of $14.99. If you’re looking to collecting the little electric rodent’s latest outing, you’ll want to hop on it as soon as it goes on sale as the secondary market for these figures is two or three times that price so far — with no sign of letting up.

Speaking of Pokemon, the franchise’s first live-action film, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, is now playing in theaters. Reviews for the film have been largely positive, and you can check out a portion of ComicBook.com’s official review below:

“With such high expectations weighing upon the film, Detective Pikachu proves Pokemon was made for live action. The film is full of heart and fulfills the wishes of fans both young and old. Even novices will leave theaters intrigued by the film’s colorful world and wish Detective Pikachu found a way to include a bit more action. As the movie comes to an end, Detective Pikachu feels like the first successful step to an all-out Pokemon journey all while delivering an uplifting adaptation worthy of beating the Elite Four.”

