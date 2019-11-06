Get the Pokemon Poke Ball Waffle Maker for Only $10 Today Only

Starting your day off with a proper breakfast is the first step in being the very best like no one ever was. The official Pokemon Poke Ball Waffle Maker will keep you focused on your training while providing you with all of the carbs that a champion needs.

Amazingly, you can get the Pokemon Poke Ball Waffle Maker right here at GameStop for only $10 until the end of the day today, November 6th, or while supplies last. Seriously, at this price you can grab a bunch and give them out as holiday gifts to other Pokemon fans (shipping is free on orders over $35).

On a related note, the Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield Zacian and Zamazenta special edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite is slated for release on November 8th. It’s been sold out at Amazon for months, but, at the time of writing, you can reserve one right here for the standard $199.99. If it sells out, you can also reserve one here at Best Buy.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Nintendo Switch Lite doesn’t actually do any switching, there are no Joy-Cons (though it can connect to extra controllers), and the screen is smaller at 5.5-inches. However, the Lite does offer the same fundamental handheld experience as the standard Switch at a price point that’s $100 cheaper. It’s also more portable, has better battery life, more color options, and an actual D-pad. These features combine to make the Lite attractive as a second Switch console, a console for kids, or a console for people that simply don’t care about playing on the TV.

As for the Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield games, they will be hitting store shelves on November 15th. If you plan on getting both, you might be interested in reserving a copy of the double pack at Best Buy because it’s $10 reward eligible and now comes with a collectible coin as a free bonus (you’ll also get a special Gigantamx Meowth as an early purchase bonus). You can reserve a copy of the double pack with the bonus coin here for $119.99 while it lasts. Walmart is offering an exclusive charm keychain bonus with the double pack while GameStop’s version includes a banner bonus and Target’s includes a Steelbook..

The official description for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield reads:

“A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer and embark on a new journey in the new Galar region! Choose from one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. In this all new adventure, you’ll encounter new and familiar Pokémon as you catch, battle, and trade Pokémon while exploring new areas and uncovering an all-new story. Get ready for the next Pokémon adventure in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.”

