Pokemon Pokopia’s First Limited-Time Event Is Live (Here’s How to Participate)

It’s no secret that Pokemon Pokopia is an instant hit with longtime Pokemon fans and newcomers alike. The life sim topped out as one of the highest-rated Pokemon games of all time, and physical copies are sold out almost everywhere. If your social media timeline looks anything like mine right now, it’s all Pokopia, all the time. And that’s not likely to slow down any time soon. Not only is Pokemon Pokopia a massive game with plenty of longtime play potential, it’s also going to have limited-time events. The first one, More Spore for Hoppip, is live as of March 10th.

There has been some confusion about the More Spore for Hoppip event, after the official Nintendo account misidentified the start time as 1 PM PT on March 9th in a social media post. The Hoppip event in Pokemon Pokopia actually kicks off at 5 AM local time on March 10th and will run until March 25th. That gives fans just about 15 days to befriend Hoppip, Skiploom, and Jumpluff. Here’s what you need to know to get started and add these Pokemon to your town.

How to Start the Hoppip Event in Pokemon Pokopia

In order to participate in the More Spore for Hoppip event, you’ll need to have at least one Pokemon Center completed. When your Ditto self wakes up in a town with a fully built Pokemon Center, you will get the following notification: “A Pokemon is the talk of the town.” The message will then suggest you head to the Pokemon Center to find out more.

If you aren’t getting this notification and it’s already past March 10th at 5 AM local time, try quitting your game while in a town with a completed Pokemon Center. It seems like the notification that starts the event is prompted by waking up in said location, at least in my experience. Since Ditto goes to sleep in your nearest house whenever you leave the game, returning to wake Ditto up should help.

After you get the notification, head to the Pokemon Center. There, you should see Hoppip hanging out. Talk to it to begin the More Spore for Hoppip event.

How to Get Hoppip in Pokemon Pokopia

Getting Hoppip is the most straightforward part of the event. Once you wake up in a town with a Pokemon Center and talk to Hoppip, the Pokemon will move right in. But it has a request. Hoppip collected a ton of cotton spores, but it seems to have lost them. To help Hoppip find more, you’ll need to recruit Drifloon to take you to a Dream Island. To do this, you can either interact with a Pokemon Doll or talk to Drifloon while holding one in your inventory.

In my experience, it doesn’t matter which Dream Island you visit. Once you arrive, you will find floating Cotton Spores to collect alongside the usual materials you can gather there. Keep in mind that you can only visit 1 kind of Dream Island per day. So, if you use the Pichu Doll to start the event, you won’t be able to go to an Eevee Doll island until the day resets in the game. But you will be able to return to the Pichu Island, where you should be able to collect more Cotton Spores. The spores will be scattered randomly throughout the island, so be sure to run around and grab as many as you can.

You can trade these Cotton Spores with Hoppip, who will set up shop inside the Pokemon Center where you first met it. The items that Hoppip has on offer are key to creating the habitats you’ll need to attract Skiploom and Jumpluff. Remember, Pokemon don’t evolve in Pokopia. So, you’ll need to create a habitat for Skiploom and Jumpluff in order to add each of these Pokemon along with Hoppip during the live event.

How to Get Skiploom and Jumpluff in Pokopia

You can attract both Skiploom and Jumpluff by planting Dandy Flower seeds to create a Yellow Carpet habitat. However, both of them also have more specific habitats that you can create to lure them more quickly.

For Skiploom, you will need to build a Field Trip Friends Habitat. This requires:

Flower Backpack (5 Cotton Spores)

Hoppip Water Bottle (5 Cotton Spores)

Lunch Box (5 Cotton Spores)

To attract Jumpluff, you’ll need to set up the Dandelion Lunchtime habitat. This habitat needs:

1 Bunch of Dandy Flowers (5 Bags of Seeds for 5 Cotton Spores)

Flower Cushion (10 Cotton Spores)

Lunch Box (5 Cotton Spores)

Flowery Table Setting (10 Cotton Spores).

Once you’ve befriended one of these Pokemon, you can move them into a house to free up the items used for their habitat. That way, you can reuse that Lunch Box twice if you’re running low on Spores.

Participating in the More Spores for Hoppip event is the only way to get the items required to attract these Pokemon. So, be sure to log in to Pokopia between March 10th and March 25th to collect Spores and snag your Hoppip-themed items.

