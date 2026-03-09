Pokemon Pokopia Is So Popular That Its Price Has Gone Up

Pokemon Pokopia, the newly released Pokemon spin-off on Nintendo Switch 2, has proven to be so popular that its price has actually gone up. Prior to its launch this past week, reviews for Pokopia went live and were incredibly high, to say the least. Not only was Pokopia one of the top-rated games of 2026 so far, but it also became the highest-rated Pokemon game in history. Now, in the wake of this hype, it seems that millions have flocked to pick the game up, which has led to momentary shortages.

Over on Amazon (at the time of this writing), physical copies of Pokemon Pokopia have started selling for $79.99. This represents a $10 increase from its usual cost of $69.99. As for the reason behind this price jump, Amazon has pushed its value up due to shortages of the game. This is something that the retailer has done in the past when it is running low on stock, and clearly seems to be a trend that will continue in the future.

It’s worth stressing that this price increase for Pokopia on Amazon isn’t one that’s going to last forever. Once there are more copies of the game in stock for Amazon to sell, the cost of Pokopia should fall back to its standard retail value. Still, with how fast the game is selling, it’s hard to know when this may happen.

There’s an Easy Workaround to Pokopia Shortages

If you’re looking to buy Pokemon Pokopia for yourself, the simple workaround for this price increase is to simply buy the game digitally. While many still like to collect physical games, Pokopia is actually a Game Key Card release on Switch 2, which means that the game’s data isn’t actually on the cartridge that comes in the case. Instead, the data needs to be fully downloaded via the internet, which makes the physical copy quite similar to the digital one.

In fact, the only reason to really own Pokopia physically would be if you plan to resell or trade the game in at a later date. Otherwise, most Switch 2 owners can safely download Pokopia via the Nintendo eShop, where its price will never be in danger of going up.

