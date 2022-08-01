Pokemon Presents Confirmed For This Week

The Pokemon Company will air a 20-minute Pokemon Presents later this week, which will present news and updates about various Pokemon apps, including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Pokemon confirmed that a Pokemon Presents would air on their YouTube channel on August 3rd at 9 AM ET. The presentation will cover Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well as information about other Pokemon games. Possibilities about potential topics include Pokemon Sleep, Pokemon TCG Live, and DLC for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You can check out the full announcement below:

‼️ Attention, Trainers! ‼️



Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6AM PT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation with updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including #PokémonScarletViolet!



🔔 https://t.co/4Y2yC8uitL pic.twitter.com/oUTbNln64c — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 1, 2022

Most Pokemon fans will be excited to hear more about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the upcoming Pokemon games due out later this year. While the games will come out in just over three months, The Pokemon Company has only released two trailers about the games with very few clues or teases involved. While we know that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be open world games and will have expanded multiplayer functionality, we don't know whether the games will introduce any kind of new battle mechanic or gimmick. Only a handful of Pokemon have been revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and we don't even know the name of the new region the games will take place in.

There are a few other possibilities what could fill the rest of the Pokemon Presents time. Obviously, Pokemon Unite and Pokemon Go will get some mentions on the Pokemon Presents. Pokemon Unite is celebrating its 1st anniversary with 6 new roster additions, while Pokemon Go will likely introduce some more Legendary Pokemon and Ultra Beasts later this month. There are also a handful of lingering games that could be announced. Detective Pikachu 2 (a sequel to the 3DS game, not the movie) and Pokemon Sleep are two games that have lingered for years without any updates and Pokemon Sleep was recently confirmed to not be dead thanks to some Pokemon Go datamine information. Many fans also expect DLC to be announced for Pokemon Legends: Arceus to add even more new Pokemon to that game.

