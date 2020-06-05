Pokemon Fans Take Notice of Blatant Rip-Off Game

✖

Pokemon rip-off games are common enough given how popular the franchise is, but the new Capsmon Adventure: Brave Heroes Assemble game that’s currently being hosted on the Microsoft Store is one of the more blatant ones in recent memory. Instead of creating “Fakemon” monsters to fill the game with, the Pokemon imitator just straight up lifts actual Pokemon from the acclaimed games and puts them into Capsmon Adventure. Characters’ likenesses are recreated in the game with promotional artwork and descriptions of the game doing little to hide the intent, and the game even refers to known parts of the Pokemon universe like the name “Pokemon” itself as well as Team Rocket.

A description of the game found on the Microsoft Store describes the game as a “highly-reproduced childhood strategy role-playing online game,” an accurate description seeing how it’s so accurate that it features exact replications of things from the Pokemon franchise. The description speaks of attributes, skills, elves, and transformations which basically translates here to collecting Pokemon, leveling them up, and evolving them. The Capsmon League replaces the Pokemon League and you’ll log your catches in a “Capdex.”

Hey @MicrosoftHelps do you realize there's a game on your store that uses stolen art, ideas and characters from Pokemon? https://t.co/0z3j0wp8Ow — Stoneth (@Stoneth) June 4, 2020

MicrosoftStoreにあったこれは公式なのですか？ Capsmon Adventure: Brave Heroes Assemble pic.twitter.com/BqgpDy7PY9 — パッションみかん (@ara_bicycle) May 31, 2020

Capsmon Adventure appears to be developed by Miracle Games and is published by Anime Games, according to Miracle Games’ social media and the Microsoft Store’s listing for the product.

The game may look like Pokemon from the outside, but once you get into it, the gameplay is a far cry from what you’d experience in an actual Pokemon game. Sure, there are characters like Ash and Misty and Pokemon like Psyduck and Bellsprout to encounter, but it’s a pretty automated and frankly overwhelming experience.

The screenshot above shows just a snippet of a brief hands-on session with the game. After choosing either Ash or Misty as your avatar and naming them, you’re tossed into the game’s version of Pallet Town with no instructions aside from a barrage of popups and notifications directing you what to click. Battles are automated and don’t let players select move, Trainers and their Pokemon move around without needing direction and get into fights on their own, and you can equip clothing and other gear to power up your characters. It’s Pokemon-themed chaos.

What’s most interesting about this is that it’s still up on the Microsoft Store. The store’s listing says it was released on March 30th, but the developer’s Facebook page said it was released on April 9th. Either way, Pokemon rip-offs tend to not stick around for long, so it likely won’t be much longer that this game is hosted there now that more people are taking notice of it.

