Epic Elden Ring Mod Brings Pokemon Scarlet to The Lands Between

An Elden Ring fan has brought Pokemon into The Lands Between, creating an epic open world experience worthy of both franchises. Twitter user Arestame shared a 1-minute trailer for a homemade "Elden Ring X Pokemon Scarlet" crossover, which uses various Pokemon models in place of the characters and monsters of Elden Ring. While Torrent has been replaced with Koraidon and Melina is wearing a school uniform, various bosses and enemies have been replaced with Pokemon, who are just as brutal as ever. We particularly enjoyed when the Tarnished school student was suddenly backstabbed by an apperating Meowscarada. You can check out the full trailer down below:

Elden Ring X Pokémon Scarlet is here! From Paldea to The Lands Between, expand your #Pokemon journey with new summons in #ELDENRING ! pic.twitter.com/djOWo9ogpg — Arestame (@Arestame_Arkeid) December 28, 2022

We'll note that Arestame has released other Elden Ring skin mods before, including a One Piece mod (which reimagines some of the iconic bosses from Elden Ring as One Piece pirate captains) and a Bill Clinton mod, a reference to the infamous Game Awards "invasion" earlier this year. This likely means that Arestame plans to release the Pokemon Scarlet skin mod to the public, although that could get shut down by The Pokemon Company rather quickly.

The skins themself look remarkable, bringing the new Pokemon of the Paldea region to life in appropriately epic form. Given one of the main complaints of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were the game's poor graphical and performance issues, it's pretty cool to see Pokemon like Skeledirge come to life in a cleaner and more epic form.

While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were the first truly "open world" Pokemon games, it's clear that Game Freak has some work to do to match the awe and epic exploration of Elden Ring. While the Pokemon games were carried by the strength of the traditional Pokemon battling and catching, it struggled to showcase a world that was more than just a place where Pokemon lived.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on the Nintendo Switch.