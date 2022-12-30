Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets Perfect Game Boy Color Inspired Redesigns

When Pokemon Gold and Silver released back in 1999, fans were treated to some really vibrant sprites that took advantage of the Game Boy Color's enhanced palette. A lot of fans have fond memories of those sprites, and Twitter user @limitiv seems to be among them. The artist took 12 of the new Pokemon featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and "demade" them into a style that would fit in right in Pokemon Gold and Silver! Naturally, they chose Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, but they also included some other new additions, such as Clodsire, Smoliv, and Tandemaus.

The art can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

updated set of gen 9 Pokemon in gen 2 style. gonna attempt the starter evos next ☺️ #pixelart #PokemonScarletViolet #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/QiAAvc2Cro — limitiv 🍓 (@limitiv) December 26, 2022

It's hard to overstate what a nice job @limitiv did with these sprites! The designs look extremely faithful to Scarlet and Violet, while also evoking Gold and Silver. A lot of Pokemon fans that have been with the franchise since the early days find themselves missing the older style sprites, and this art is bound to leave them feeling nostalgic. In the Tweet, @limitiv says that they plan to make sprites of the evolutionary forms for Scarlet and Violet's starters, so fans might want to keep an eye on that Twitter account!

The new Pokemon designs from Scarlet and Violet seem to have found a lot of fans over the last month. While Sprigatito and Lechonk were quick favorites, Tinkaton, Dachsbun, and many more have been embraced by the fan community. It's pretty amazing that The Pokemon Company continues to come up with compelling new designs after all these years, but clearly fans are still getting a lot of enjoyment out of that part of the series. As more players discover the title and this new batch of Pokemon, it will be interesting to see which ones become fan favorites.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of these Pokemon Scarlet and Violet redesigns? Which of the game's new designs have become your favorites? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!