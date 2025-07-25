Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sequel Is Finally Ready to Be Revealed

The next Pokemon mainline Pokemon game, Pokemon Gen 10 — aka the follow up to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet — is reportedly ready to be revealed at the next Pokemon Presents. The new report comes the way of Centro Leaks, a well-known source when it comes to Pokemon. According to Centro Leaks, Pokemon Gen 10 will be revealed for Nintendo Switch 2 at the next Pokemon Presents.

When is the next Pokemon Presents though? Well, we just had one, and we are going to be waiting awhile for the next, according to Centro Leaks. The next Pokemon Presents, per Centro Leaks, is going to be on February 27, 2026. For those that do not recognize this date, it is Pokemon Day.

If Pokemon Gen 10 for Nintendo Switch 2 is already locked in for a reveal, then that surely means it is reveal-ready state and far along in development. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. There are no details on what Pokemon fans can expect from Pokemon Gen 10.

When Pokemon Gen 10 releases on Nintendo Switch 2, it will be the first mainline Pokemon game in a post Pokemon Legends: Z-A world, and the first since 2022, when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released for Nintendo Switch as the follow ups to Pokemon Sword and Shield. And while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are among the best-selling Pokemon games of all time, most Pokemon fans agree it was not Game Freak or Pokemon at their best. The same was true for Pokemon Sword and Shield before it. To this end, there is building pressure for Game Freak and Nintendo to deliver a landmark mainline Pokemon game.

All of that said, remember everything here is unofficial, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. So far, it has not drawn out Game Freak nor Nintendo for comment. There are a few reasons why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.