Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Flying-Type Salamence Tera Raid Counters & Strategy

Tera Salamence is taking the stage in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s newest event, boasting a Flying Tera Type, a mean moveset, and the Mightiest Mark. Defeating this Pokemon will offer a chance to add it to your team, as well as collect the loot it drops post-battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Salamence is one of the Pseudo-Legendary species of the Pokemon franchise. After its original debut in the Hoenn region of Gen Three, it has remained a very popular catch thanks to its high Defense and Attack stats. This Tera battle is interesting, as Salamence is typically a Flying/Dragon-type. The event only drops the Dragon typing, leaving it wide open to a few solid strategies.

When Is Flying Tera Type Salamence Available in Scarlet & Violet

Salamence with Flying as its Tera Type is appearing in Tera Raid Battles! Be prepared—this Pokémon is a formidable foe, and it’s got the Mightiest Mark to prove it!



Learn more ⬇️https://t.co/6tREqlL3Rp pic.twitter.com/hB4SXa840Q — Pokémon (@Pokemon) April 18, 2025

The Flying Tera Type Salamence battles will be active in Scarlet & Violet from Thursday, April 17, at 5 PM PDT, to Sunday, April 20, at 4:59 PM PDT. They will return again from Thursday, April 24, at 5 PM PDT to Sunday, April 27, at 4:59 PM PDT.

Flying Tera Type Salamence will appear in 7-Star Tera Battles, alongside Blissey during the second set of dates in 5-Star Tera Battles.

It is important to remember that players can only catch this Mightiest Mark Salamence one time. If you are looking to Shiny hunt this encounter, hold off catching it so that you won’t miss the chance if you encounter the desired variant.

Best Counters for Flying Tera Salamence in Scarlet & Violet

The best counters for the Flying Tera Type Salamence Battles in Scarlet & Violet will be Eelektross and Bellibolt. Below are the best builds for each.

Eelektross Build

For Eelektross, you will want the Levitate Ability and the Held Item Shell Bell. Be sure to have the attacks Acid Spray, Gastro Acid, Discharge, and Lunge. You will want to make sure it is maxed out for level and that it has solid stats, if possible.

Bellibolt Build

To prep Bellibolt, you will want the Electromorphosis Ability and the Held Item Shell Bell. The best attacks to have ready will be Acid Spray, Parabolic Charge, Chilling Water, and Electric Terrain.

Avoid any counters that have a Dragon-type, as they will be weak to Salamence’s attack lineup. The boost it gets from Moxie makes it particularly nasty to take down.

Flying Tera Type Salamence Battle Actions & Build

Below is a breakdown of how a battle with Tera Salamence will go. This is important for planning your counter moves and knowing what to teach your team before jumping into battle.

Shield Activation – 85% HP

– 85% HP Heat Wave – 99% Time Left For Battle

– 99% Time Left For Battle Stat and Status Reset – 86% Time Left For Battle

– 86% Time Left For Battle Stat and Status Reset – 65% Time Left For Battle

– 65% Time Left For Battle Breaking Swipe – 50% Time Left For Battle

– 50% Time Left For Battle Salamence Stat and Status Reset – 44% HP

– 44% HP Dragon Dance – 40% HP

Salamence Attacks & Build Breakdown

This particular Tera Salamence comes equipped with the Moxie Ability. The typical attack set will be Dragon Pulse, Earthquake, Flamethrower, and Tera Blast. It might also substitute one of these moves out for Heat Wave, Breaking Swipe, or Dragon Dance.

The thing to watch out for with this battle is the Moxie effect. This boosts Salamence’s Attack stat by one stage every time it knocks out an opponent. Getting this neutralized as quickly as possible is the key to the fight, and can only really be dealt with while using Eelektross.

All Item Drops for Tera Salamence

Basic Item Options

x6 EXP Candy L

x4 EXP Candy XL

x5 Calcium

x40 Flying tera Shards

x20 Flying Tera Shards

TM115 Dragon Pulse (One Time)

Ability Patch (One Time)

Random Drops

x3 EXP Candy L (13%)

x5 EXP Candy L (16%)

x2 Rare Candy (8%)

x2 EXP Candy XL (5%)

x5 Calcium (8%)

x2 Star Piece (8%)

x1 Comet Shard (2%)

x2 Nugget (5%)

Quiet Mint (3%)

PP Up (5%)

Bottle Cap (4%)

x20 Flying Tera Shards (5%)

Ability Capsule (2%)

Ability Patch (1%)

Sweet Herba Mystica (3%)

Salty Herba Mystica (3%)

Sour Herba Mystica (3%)

Bitter Herba Mystica (3%)

Spicy Herba Mystica (3%)

This Tera Battle event is a great opportunity to grind Herba Mystica, so those looking to restock will want to be sure and jump in. Even if players catch their Flying Tera Type Salamence in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, they can continue to battle additional Tera Dens for rewards. We recommend getting your Mightiest Mark and then hitting as many 7-Star Raids as possible for the optimal chances of getting Herbas for future Shiny hunting.

And that is it for this Tera Event breakdown. Most players will have a solid option in Bellibolt, but this could be the opportunity to sit down and put some time into building a powerful Eelektross for competitive fights or additional Pokemon Scarlet & Violet events. It’s a mean Electric-type, and worth having in the storage bin when needed.