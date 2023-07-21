Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gives Away Dark Tera-Type Charizard

The Pokemon Company is giving away a Dark Tera-type Charizard for a limited time to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players. Today, The Pokemon Company announced a new Pokemon giveaway, this time featuring a Charizard with a Dark Tera-Type. The new Pokemon is loosely based off of Friede's Charizard in the Pokemon Horizons anime and features the moves Crunch, Flare Blitz, Acrobatics and Belly Drum. Players can get the Pokemon between now and August 31st using the Mystery Gift code DARKTERA0006. Friede's Charizard revealed its Tera-type in today's episode, which triggered the giveaway.

This marks one of the first big giveaways for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While there have been other giveaways for the game to this point, most have focused on competitive Pokemon that are already in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Charizard was previously only available to players for two weekends near the launch of the game. The Pokemon was featured in one of the first 7-Star Raids, although it had a Dragon Tera-type and could only be caught once per game. Charizard is not natively present in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and is one of several Pokemon that was previously limited to raids.

Conveniently, the Dark Tera-type Charizard is also one of the signature Pokemon of the upcoming Pokemon Trading Card Game sets "Ruler of the Black Flame" and its international equivalent "Obsidian Flames." Charizard is one of the first Pokemon ex cards to use an alternative typing than its "normal" card counterpart. Pokemon Tera ex cards are the equivalent to Terastallized Pokemon in the Pokemon Trading Card Game, although most sets only have a handful of Pokemon Tera ex cards.

The Charizard giveaway will run from now to August 31st, so be sure to enter the code today to get your free Pokemon.