Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Pokemon Giveaway Announced

The Pokemon Company is giving away a Shiny Grimmsnarl to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players. Starting on July 28th, a code for a Shiny Grimmsnarl will be hidden on the Pokemon website for Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. The code will provide players with access to a Shiny Grimmsnarl modeled after the one used by Chaiyawat Traiwichcha during his Thailand National Championship win in 2022. The Pokemon knows the moves Thunder Wave, Spirit Break, Reflect and Light Screen and has the Prankster ability, which gives priority to status moves like Thunder Wave. The distribution will run until August 18th.

Most of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's giveaways over the past years have focused on signature Pokemon used by various VGC champions. While the giveaways have featured a lot of meta-relevant Pokemon for the VGC, some fans have complained that the giveaways haven't focused enough on Legendary Pokemon, although those giveaways tend to occur later in a game's cycle.

Additionally, The Pokemon Company has announced plans to hold 7-Star raids featuring Rillaboom, a Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with the Normal Tera Type. These 7-Star raids tend to be difficult (although some Pokemon can reliably clear them with ease) but reward Pokemon that can't usually be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

In addition to the giveaways, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet still has two DLCs planned for release this year. The first - The Teal Mask - will feature players traveling to a new region and experience a traditional festival and a mystery involving the new Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon. The second DLC is called the Indigo Disk and sends players traveling to the Blueberry Academy as an exchange student in part to investigate the mysteries of Terastallization. Both DLCs will be released in 2023.