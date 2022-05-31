Pokemon Scarlet & Violet New Trailer Date Announced

✖

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release its first new trailer in over three months. The Pokemon Company confirmed that it would release a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tomorrow at 9 AM ET. This marks the first new information about the new Pokemon games since the games were first revealed back in February. The trailer will be posted on Pokemon's YouTube page tomorrow.

Likely, the new trailer will feature some additional information about the new region and how it will use the "open world" style of game. We also might also get information about any new "gimmicks" similar to Mega Evolution, Dynamaxing, or Z-Moves. It's also highly likely we'll get reveals of some new Pokemon, with the "Mascot Legendary" Pokemon who appear on the covers of the games the most likely reveals. Both Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon Sun and Moon had their Mascot Legendary Pokemon revealed relatively early on in the marketing cycle.

This should mark the beginning of the marketing cycle for both games, which should feature monthly reveals of new Pokemon, new characters, and new information about the region. The Pokemon Company has also had some innovative non-traditional reveals, with a 24-hour stream that revealed Galarian Ponyta and a website crossover featuring Ball Guy that revealed Hisuian Voltorb. Tomorrow's reveal may also reveal whether any of the many leaks about the games are legitimate, or if they're all just lies.

We'll have a full breakdown of the trailer along with any reveals about the new game tomorrow. Be sure to tune in at 9 AM ET for the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet news!