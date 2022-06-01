Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Features Music by Undertale Developer

Earlier today, fans got to see a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, featuring new footage, new details, and even some new music. Following the trailer’s reveal, Undertale creator Toby Fox took to Twitter to share that “a bit” of his work can be heard, as he composed the game’s field music. According to Fox, he provided a concept sketch, which Game Freak then turned into several different variations that will be heard throughout the game. Fox also provided music for 2019’s Pokemon Sword and Shield, but the track did not appear until the post-game. On Twitter, Fox joked that “this time, my music is not optional!!!”

The Tweets from Fox about his role in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A few more Toby Fox tracks will appear in the game, too, so please look forward to those! This time, my music is not optional!!! — tobyfox (@tobyfox) June 1, 2022

Released in 2015, Undertale quickly found a large and passionate audience, reaching millions of players around the world. Several members of the Game Freak staff are fans of the game, including composer Go Ichinose. When Fox discovered that Ichinose followed him on Twitter, he decided to randomly message the Pokemon composer. That led to a meal with the Game Freak staff, and a visit to a cafe, where Fox asked if he could compose a song for a future Pokemon game. The team agreed, which led to the track in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Clearly, Fox has a much bigger role this time around!

Details on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are starting to trickle in, but with the game set to release later this year, it’s likely we’ll learn much more over the coming months. So far, Pokemon fans seem quite taken with the game’s new designs. The starting Pokemon earned a lot of fans when they debuted earlier this year, and Lechonk is quickly becoming a favorite following today’s trailer. Hopefully, the rest of the game will be just as exciting for Pokemon fans.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 18th. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to hear Toby Fox’s music in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the commentsor share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!