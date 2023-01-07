Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Making Major Change Next Month

Game Freak is making a major change to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that will take effect starting next month. While the latest mainline installments in the Pokemon series have proven controversial, largely due to the myriad of issues and design shortcomings that plague the pair of exclusive games, they are the fastest-selling Pokemon titles to date. In other words, a huge number of people have played them and will continue to play them. If you fall into the latter category, this new change may be of interest to you.

More specifically, Game Freak has revealed that ranked battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for Series 2 will allow the use of Paradox Pokemon in single and double battles. And there's no limit on the number you can have in your party so you can field an entire team of Paradox Pokemon if you so choose. The series is set to begin on February 1 and run until March 31. And that's all we know at the moment.

As always, we will keep you updated as Game Freak issues more information, in the meantime, be sure to check out all of our past and previous coverage of all things Pokemon by clicking right here.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are both available via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Below, you can read a snippet from our official review of the pair of titles:

"Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features," reads the opening of our review. "The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game."

H/T, Serebii.