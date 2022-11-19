Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Those Ominous Black Stakes?

Scattered across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea Region is a sinister mystery involving four Legendary Pokemon. During your travels across the Paldea region, you may come across "ominous stakes" driven into the ground. Each black stake glows in one of four colors – purple, blue, green, and yellow – and are related to four shrines built into the side of various cliffs that happen to be the same color. The stakes are related to a subquest related to four new Legendary Pokemon, dubbed the "Ruinous Quartet." In order to open the locked doorways sealing each of the four Pokemon away, players must find and pull the eight stakes with the same color as the shrine they're looking to unlock.

The Ruinous Quartet have an interesting history, as they all have Chinese-inspired names. The lore surrounding the four Pokemon is that they were once artifacts purchased by a past Paldean Emperor from a merchant from a far-away land. After being exposed to the greed of the Paldean emperor, the artifacts came alive and destroyed his palace before they were sealed away by Pokemon trainers. Not only do these Pokemon provide a potential clue about a future Pokemon region, they also could set up a future Pokemon Legends game.

Players can find the shrines for the Ruinous Quartets a little easier by completing the history teacher's Raifort's storyline. By sitting in class and completing her midterm and final tests, Raifort will mark the location of each shrine on the player's map so they can quickly reach the Pokemon's location and battle them once all the stakes have been removed. Each kind of stake is located in the same province or region where the shrine appears, and several fan-made maps can be found pretty easily on Reddit and other sites.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available for sale now for the Nintendo Switch.