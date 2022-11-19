Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Weirdest Pokemon Was Definitely Named By a Hot Ones Fan

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's weirdest Pokemon is named after the scale that determines the spiciness of peppers. Anyone who has ever watched an episode of Hot Ones is familiar with the Scoville Scale, which rates the heat of various kinds of peppers. Developed in the early 1900s by Wilbur Scoville, the Scoville Scale provides an actual scientific measurement for how spicy various kinds of peppers are. The actual "heat" of peppers comes from a chemical called Capsaicin, which can be scientifically extracted and tested to determine a pepper's Scoville Heat Unit (or SHU.) So, it's appropriate that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's two pepper Pokemon are named Capsakid and Scovillain. Capsakid resembles a pepper seed, while Scovillain is a two-headed bipedal Pokemon with peppers for heads.

Both Pokemon are relatively common, although Scovillain represents a first for the Pokemon franchise, as it's the only Grass/Fire-type Pokemon in the franchise. Scovillian also has its own special move – Spicy Extract, which simultaneously boosts its Attack stat while lowering the Defense stat of its opponent. Scovillain has a relatively high Attack and Special Attack stat and has the Ability Chlorophyll (which boosts its speed in harsh sunlight), so Spicy Extract will make this Pokemon....well, extra spicy under the right conditions. You can check out the Pokedex images of both Capsakid and Scovillain below:

Players shouldn't have too much difficulty finding either Pokemon in the wild. Capsakid can be found in multiple early areas of the game, while Scovillain appears in several higher levels. Additionally, players can evolve their Capsakid at any time using a Fire Stone, which gives players access to this unique Pokemon rather quickly.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available for sale now on the Nintendo Switch.