Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gives Away Shiny Pokemon This Weekend Only

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is giving away a Shiny Pokemon for this weekend only. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans can use the code PAULEU1CW1N to collect a Shiny Arcanine, with the code good up until July 3rd. The Shiny Arcanine is being given away to celebrate the North America International Championships, which are taking place this weekend in Columbus, OH. The Arcanine is based on Paul Chua's Arcanine that he used to win the Europe International Championships back in February.

Like most other giveaway Pokemon, the Arcanine is Level 50. It has the moves Flare Blitz, Will-o-Wisp, Protect, and Extreme Speed and comes with Safety Goggles as a held item.

Arcanine has been one of the most commonly used Pokemon during the 2022-2023 VGC season, with a usage rate of around 32% in the Oceania International Championships. The Pokemon's usage has risen thanks to its ability to counter Flutter Mane in battle, as Arcanine has a tankiness to withstand at least one of Flutter Mane's attacks and can be built to knock out Flutter Mane in just one move.

Players are competing in this weekend's North America International Championships for a chance to compete in the Pokemon World Championships, which will take place in August in Japan. Competitors will be able to compete in traditional Pokemon video game tournaments, Pokemon Trading Card Game matches, and tournaments for Pokemon Unite and Pokemon GO. You can check out some of the competitive action this week on Pokemon's Twitch channel. This is the first year to use Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the Pokemon TCG, with players able only to use Pokemon found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with the exception of Koraidon and Miraidon.