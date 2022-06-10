Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaker Sheds Light on Starter Evolution

✖

A prominent Pokemon leaker has shed some light on the evolution of Sprigatito, one of the three starters in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. When Pokemon fans begin one of the two Nintendo Switch games this November, they will have to make a choice between Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly at the start of the game. The former of this trio, Sprigatito, is a grass cat Pokemon that apparently has a bipedal evolution, which is to say it will be standing on two legs rather than four.

The intel comes the way of Riddler Khu, a well-known leaker within the Pokemon community who most recently leaked the types of each game's cover legendary. In other words, the source in question has proven reliable and reputable in the past. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the information they have provided.

What is here should be taken with a grain of salt. While the source is a good one it doesn't change the fact that it's unofficial, and to an extent, subject to change as well.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have addressed or acknowledged this leak. Game Freak and Nintendo rarely budge on their "no comment" policies, but if either does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are both set to release worldwide on November 18, 2022 via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED.

"The newest chapters in the Pokemon series, the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games, are coming to the Nintendo Switch system later this year. As the main character, you can explore a wide-open world at your own pace, and can encounter the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon. In these games, you'll be able to enjoy the iconic adventures of the Pokemon series, like battling against wild Pokemon and trying to catch them! Choose either Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokemon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokemon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokemon to be your first partner Pokémon before setting off on your journey through this new region."

