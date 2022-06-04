Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Theory Suggests the Professors Are Villains
Pokemon Professors have pretty much always served as the starting points for the series' games over the years, and truer than that, they've always been forces of good compared to the antagonists of Pokemon games. But what if that's not the case in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Pokemon players have concocted theories since the latest trailer's reveal that the two Professors featured in the game may actually be villains instead of role models to take directions from, and based on what we've seen, those theories might not be too far off.
For those who haven't seen the Professors yet, you can see them in the trailer above around 20 seconds in. The first hint that something might be amiss with these two characters who go by Professor Sada and Professor Turo comes from the fact that there are two of them. Past Pokemon games have only ever had one Professor, so the fact that there's some emphasis on that part of the game has already primed players for something to be going on.
We've already deduced that the Professors' names might be hinting at the themes for this pair of Pokemon games, but their names are also deviations from another Professor trend. Past Professors have all been named after different types of trees while Sada and Turo conspicuously are not. Perhaps they're not even real professors after all?
Regardless of those details, they simply look like they could very well be villains, too. The official Pokemon Twitter account even jokingly tweeted about them with a post which could very well have been a reference to how hot people think the Professors are, but it could've also been a subtle nod to the misdirections in place.
You can see that tweet and more speculations about the Professors below while we wait on more info before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release on November 18th.
What Are They Not Telling Us?
Um... they are Pokémon Professors???— Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 1, 2022
Fake Professors?
they are fake professors 😼— Valerie! (@EelektrosSpheal) June 4, 2022
in other words, ✨villains✨ https://t.co/gRPwrURetU
A Third Professor?
New professors gonna wind up being the villains of the story and there's a third professor who shows up with a plant name pic.twitter.com/Ru2Ug99ov9— tamarindo⚡️☀️ KH4/XC3 (@rindrachen) June 1, 2022
Maybe the Opposing Professor Is the Villain...
why do I feel the opposite school professor is the villain pic.twitter.com/kZO8oLoCVL— Blaze Incineroar (@BlazeIncineroar) June 1, 2022
Can't Trust Them
anyone else get the feeling that the professors in scarlet violet aren't entirely trustworthy?
they're named after the theme, not trees, plus they really don't give off the "charismatic professor" vibes either...
i bet they're gonna be twist villains.— dualitySimplified ∞ 🟩 (@simpleduality) June 4, 2022
Villainous Energy
I'm thinking that this will be the first time that the professors will be the villains... idk they're giving me that energy https://t.co/Gm6GcV30An— Bug Catcher Nifty🐛 (@niftynickk) June 1, 2022
+1 for the Opposing Professor Theory
Pokemon Prediction based on nothing:
The game will have a theme around "Old vs New" / "Tradition vs Innovation"
And the professor from the game you don't pick will be your game's villain pic.twitter.com/c3psjSTOaG— Captain Astronaut (@CptAstro) June 1, 2022
Sound Reasoning
My reasoning:— Touya! ★ (@Touyarokii) June 2, 2022
- Them making version exclusive professors is sus. Maybe this implies we could get one good Prof & the other is evil depending on which vers. you get
- Pokémon has done “twist” villains before so it’s possible
- these professors don’t give a very innocent vibe lol