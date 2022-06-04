Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Theory Suggests the Professors Are Villains

Pokemon Professors have pretty much always served as the starting points for the series' games over the years, and truer than that, they've always been forces of good compared to the antagonists of Pokemon games. But what if that's not the case in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Pokemon players have concocted theories since the latest trailer's reveal that the two Professors featured in the game may actually be villains instead of role models to take directions from, and based on what we've seen, those theories might not be too far off.

For those who haven't seen the Professors yet, you can see them in the trailer above around 20 seconds in. The first hint that something might be amiss with these two characters who go by Professor Sada and Professor Turo comes from the fact that there are two of them. Past Pokemon games have only ever had one Professor, so the fact that there's some emphasis on that part of the game has already primed players for something to be going on.

We've already deduced that the Professors' names might be hinting at the themes for this pair of Pokemon games, but their names are also deviations from another Professor trend. Past Professors have all been named after different types of trees while Sada and Turo conspicuously are not. Perhaps they're not even real professors after all?

Regardless of those details, they simply look like they could very well be villains, too. The official Pokemon Twitter account even jokingly tweeted about them with a post which could very well have been a reference to how hot people think the Professors are, but it could've also been a subtle nod to the misdirections in place.

You can see that tweet and more speculations about the Professors below while we wait on more info before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release on November 18th.