Pokemon Leak Reveals More Scarlet and Content Is Coming

The Pokemon leaks are slowing down, but aren’t done yet. The latest Pokemon leak to come out of the massive Game Freak data breach earlier this month involves Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. When Game Freak released Pokemon Scarlet and Violet — the ninth generation of Pokemon games — back in 2022, the pair of Nintendo Switch games released to both a middling reception from critics and consumers alike. This underwhelming reception didn’t negatively impact sales much though.

The pair of Pokemon games sold 10 million copies in three days, making them the biggest Nintendo launch of all time. And with 25 million copies sold in total since then, they rank as the third best-selling Pokemon games of all time. The lackluster reception the games received possibly hurt long-term sales, hence why they went from the fastest-selling Pokemon games down a couple pegs. Whatever the case, Game Freak and Nintendo won’t mind much because the pair of Pokemon games were a massive success.

As you would expect, Game Freak capitalized on the success of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, complete with two DLC releases: The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. And it looks like Game Freak and Nintendo aren’t done with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet yet.

Ahead of Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Pokemon Gen-10, it looks like Game Freak still has more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content on the way. This hasn’t been officially relayed, but discovered in the source code for Scarlet and Violet, which apparently leaked in the aforementioned data breach.

According to the hacker, the Scarlet and Violet source code has not been shared because there is an update in it that has not been released by Game Freak yet. The concern is that sharing the source code, would leak the update, and then Game Freak would cancel it. There is also concern it could leak information about the Nintendo Switch 2.

Reading between the lines, this suggests — at bare minimum — there is still another mythical event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the works. And it is possible there is also much more than this. Meanwhile, this also seems to suggest Game Freak and Nintendo are preparing to bring Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Nintendo Switch 2. Of course, if this is true, then the two may be related as you would expect such a port to come with at least some new content.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. Take this speculation, and the leak it stems from, with a grain of salt. It seems that Game Freak is not done with Scarlet and Violet yet, but there is no way to confirm this.

At the moment of publishing, Game Freak nor Nintendo have commented on this specific leak and bit of speculation with any comment. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

H/T, Centro Leaks.