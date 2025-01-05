Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Have One Last Chance to Get Shiny Rayquaza

Since December 19th, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have had a chance to obtain Shiny Rayquaza thanks to a special in-game event. During the Tera Raid battle event, Shiny Rayquaza has been appearing in 5-Star Tera Raid battles. All good things must inevitably come to an end, however. The event will wrap on Sunday, January 5th at 3:59 p.m. PT, so if players have yet to get a Shiny Rayquaza, there are just a few hours left to do so! The Pokemon will have a Dragon Tera type, so players should plan to bring a strong Fairy or Ice-type into battle.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans should note that Shiny Rayquaza can only be caught once per save file. Players can participate in Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raids as often as they want, so they can still help out any friends that might not have been successful just yet. However, once the Pokemon has been obtained, the player will only be able to get other rewards. Part of the appeal of Shiny Pokemon is that they’re supposed to be hard to come by, so it makes sense that the developers wouldn’t want players to have a large amount of Shiny Legendaries in their save file!

shiny rayquaza has a predominantly black color scheme, as opposed to the usual green

The Pokemon Company promoted this Shiny Rayquaza Raid in a pretty big way, and the event seemed to give lapsed players an incentive to jump back in. At this point, it’s been more than two years since Scarlet and Violet released on Nintendo Switch, and it’s rare to have this kind of length between mainline Pokemon games. It will be interesting to see if this leads to similar events to the Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raid, in order to tide fans over while they wait for the next game in the franchise. Pokemon Legends: Z-A is supposed to be released at some point this year, but an actual date for the game has yet to be announced.

It’s likely we’ll learn a lot more information about Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and possibly Scarlet and Violet, on Pokemon Day next month. February 27th is the anniversary of the original releases of Pokemon Red and Green on the Game Boy in Japan. Over the last few years, The Pokemon Company has turned it into an annual celebration of the franchise. On that day each year, fans are treated to news and updates about various Pokemon games. Last year’s event saw the announcement of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and official news on the game has basically been nonexistent since. Hopefully the developers at Game Freak have been hard at work over the last year, and will have something exciting for fans to see!

Have you had a chance to check out the Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raid yet? Would you like to see more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet events like this one? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!