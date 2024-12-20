Shiny Rayquaza Raids Bring Players Back to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If there’s one thing Pokemon players love, it’s Rayquaza – especially when that Rayquaza happens to be Shiny. Knowing this, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been teasing the game’s debut Rayquaza event for quite some time – and now, Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raids are here! This is the first time players have been able to catch this legendary dragon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and the chance to face off in a Tera Raid to snag a Shiny is proving to be one of the game’s most popular events, bringing many back to the game.

The Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raid event runs from December 20 through January 5. During this time, Shiny Rayquaza with the Dragon Tera Type will appear in 5-star Tera Raid Battles, giving players a rare opportunity to encounter this Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet for the first time. Given the Pokemon’s starring role in the current Pokemon Horizons anime, the legendary Black Rayquaza is never far from fans’ minds, and adding one (or another one) to their collection is clearly a big draw for players.

Event teaser trailer for Shiny rayquaza appears

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is enjoying a longer-than-usual run as the mainline series star thanks to the fact that the next installment, Pokemon Legends Z-A, won’t come out until 2025 at the earliest. That means many players have drifted away from the game, coming back only for Raids that spark interest. And indeed, Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raids have got many players headed back to Paldea.

“Dusted off the ol’ switcheroo for this,” says one player, showing a photo of their avatar next to a brand new Shiny Rayquaza. In fact, Pokemon fans would be hard pressed to find any posts in the r/PokemonScarletViolet subreddit that aren’t about Shiny Rayquaza at the moment. Players are busy showing off their brand new Pokemon and, of course, offering a little commentary on the challenge level of the Raids.

Overall, most players agree that this Legendary 5-Star Tera Raid is pretty darn easy, and the sheer number of posts showing off brand new Shinies backs up this opinion. For everyone who’s spent weeks planning a team to beat Rayquaza in Raids, it looks like the effort wasn’t quite necessary.

Some players even report beating this Tera Raid solo with Pokemon like Syvleon, which isn’t often possible with higher-level Raids. Nevertheless, those powerful Azumarill and other Fairy-types will probably come in handy eventually.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rayquaza Event Mass Outbreaks

Alongside Shiny Rayquaza’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet debut, players will find a few other on-theme events to enjoy while they’re back in Paldea. Throughout the event period, various other Pokemon that are Black when Shiny will be appearing in Mass Outbreaks, with boosted Shiny odds to boot. The featured Mass Outbreak Pokemon include:

Fraxure – Blueberry Academy Terarium

Carbink – Kitakami

Cetoddle – Paldea

For those not seeing Shiny Rayqauza or the Mass Outbreaks, make sure to fully update the game and check the latest Poke Portal News. This should spark the start of the event, though it’s also important to note that 5-star Raids are only available for players who’ve finished the main Pokemon Scarlet and Violet storyline.

Along with Scarlet and Violet, the Pokemon Company has big plans to lean into the Black Rayquaza storyline in Pokemon Horizons. A Rayquaza Sitting Cutie plush recently arrived at The Pokemon Center – and sold out immediately, of course. Events featuring the Legendary Pokemon will be coming to Pokemon Unite and Pokemon Master EX, as well. For those who love Rayquaza, the Year of the Dragon is ending on an exciting note indeed.