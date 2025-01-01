Pokemon TCG Pocket’s New Year Event Is Now Live, Featuring an Awesome Free Pikachu Promo

It’s now officially 2025, and for Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket players, that means a whole bunch to get excited about. Starting this morning, a special New Year event went live, and it will be available through January 7th at 9:59 p.m. PT. As a log in bonus, all players will receive a special Pikachu promo card. The card features the same HP and attack as the standard Genetic Apex card, but it features a gorgeous full art image of the Electric-type alongside Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Eevee. There are 7 missions to complete during the event, and players can get multiple rewards throughout.

Players that complete specific missions before the event’s conclusion will receive either packs of Mythical Island boosters, or Pack Hourglasses. By completing 4 missions before the event’s conclusion, players will get a New Year Frame (backdrop), which features the faces of Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle as fireworks in a night sky.

pokemon tcg pocket’s pikachu promo card

The New Year event is not the only event that started today in Pokemon TCG Pocket. A Blastoise drop event also kicked off, and will run through January 14th at 9:59 p.m. PT. During that time, players that win solo battles will receive Promo Pack A Series Vol. 3. The big highlight of course is a promotional Blastoise card, which was revealed last month. The full art card features Blastoise in a basement sitting on a tire near a dart board, work bench, and more. In addition to the Blastoise card, players can get promo cards based on Snivy, Eevee, Volcarona, and Cinccino.

In addition to all of that, Pokemon TCG Pocket has also updated its Premium Pass benefits. A new Moltres ex promo card has been added to the premium missions, and there are a bunch of new items centered around Charizard. Subscribers can get a Charizard playmat, card sleeve, Pokemon coin, cover, and backdrop, all of which can be found in the premium shop. Costs for each item range from 3 to 12 Premium Tickets, and the items will be available for the next 58 days.

So far, January is off to a pretty nice start for Pokemon TCG Pocket! The developers have added a significant amount of content to start the month, and that should be a nice incentive to keep playing over the next few weeks. The Blastoise drop event will take us halfway through the month of January. A leak back in November suggested that the next full expansion set will be released on January 29th. The same datamine that revealed that date also leaked the existence of the Mythical Island booster packs ahead of an official reveal. Readers are always encouraged to take leaks with a grain of salt, but there might be some credibility to this one!

