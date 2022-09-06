Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Drops New Trailer Tomorrow

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer will drop tomorrow at 9 AM ET. The Pokemon Company announced plans to drop the new trailer this morning, stating that the trailer will contain the "latest information" about the new games. The trailer will be available on YouTube and social media after it goes live. This marks the third consecutive week that The Pokemon Company has revealed new information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Two weeks ago, at the Pokemon World Championships, the new Pokemon Cyclizar was revealed along with a handful of new moves and held items that would impact competitive play. Last week, the new Pokemon Grafaiai was revealed over the course of three days, using a viral marketing scheme that called back to the Oda Forest, a famous piece of modern art located in Spain.

It's likely that we'll get more information about the new gym leaders along with some new Pokemon in the trailer. Some recent leaks have teased that there is still a ton of unreleased information about the game, so players can expect some big surprises when the trailer drops tomorrow.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.