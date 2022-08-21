Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Pokemon at World Championships

The Pokemon Company President and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara officially revealed Cyclizar for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet during Closing Ceremonies of the Pokemon World Championships. The new Dragon/Normal-type Pokemon has the ability to shed its tail and create a Substitute when in battle. You can check out an image of the new Pokemon below:

Several new moves and abilities were also revealed, including the Tera Blast, a move that changes type to match the Pokemon's Tera Type while they are Terastallized. This guarantees that a Pokemon will always have a move that matches its Tera Type and can take advantage of the new mechanic.

New items revealed include the Loaded Dice, which increases the probability of multi-hit attacks to hit more times, and the Mirror Herb which mimics an opponent's stat increases when consumed.

A new trailer was also revealed showing off the new Pokemon and new revealed items, which can be seen below:

In addition to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet announcement, Ishihara also announced the return of the Pokemon-ex card for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, a card equivalent to the Terastal phenomenon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Those cards will officially be introduced to the Pokemon Trading Card Game when the Scarlet & Violet series officially launches in early 2023.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The new game will also introduce the Terastal phenomenon, a battle mechanic that essentially crystallizes a Pokemon and boosts the attack strength of a specific type of attack. Dozens of new Pokemon are set to appear in the game, with many more secrets expected to be unveiled ahead of the games' release on November 18, 2022.