Original Pokemon Snap Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch

Last year, New Pokemon Snap released on Nintendo Switch, but soon the console will also play host to the Nintendo 64 original. The game will release next week as part of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Nintendo has been releasing one N64 game per month as part of the subscription plan, and Pokemon Snap will be the next, following May's release of Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. Pokemon Snap was revealed as one of the games coming to the service when it was first announced, but now we know that it's set to arrive on June 24th!

Pokemon Snap first released in 1999 on Nintendo 64. Developed by HAL Laboratory, the game was initially going to be a new IP called Jack and the Beanstalk. However, Nintendo struggled to find a hook to sell the game. Following the success of Pokemon Red and Green, a decision was made to change the game to a Pokemon spin-off. Rather than catching Pokemon, the photography game tasked players with taking photographs. The game found quick success, becoming a fan favorite.

With the impending release of Pokemon Snap, it will be interesting to see if more Pokemon games from Nintendo 64 make their way to Nintendo Switch Online. The system played host to a number of other games, including Pokemon Puzzle League, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, and Hey You, Pikachu!. Like Pokemon Snap, Pokemon Puzzle League has previously been re-released on Wii's Virtual Console, but the rest have never been offered on any other platform. It's possible that could change, but the other three games might be difficult to replicate on Switch.

Given the popularity of Pokemon Snap, it seems a lot of fans will be excited to see the game's return! While the game might not offer the sheer amount of content that New Pokemon Snap has, it holds up quite well, and the original holds a lot of special memories for longtime fans. As for newcomers, they'll be able to find out for themselves soon!

