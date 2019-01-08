Creative ‘Pokemon: SoulSilver’ Player Shares Their Handy Leveling Hack

Dedicated trainers know that the grind to leveling up those Pokemon can be real but never stops being important. But, life can get busy sometimes and one Pokemon: SoulSilver player got a little creative while working in a Daycare to make sure that they could still level up their Pokemon without missing out on other day-to-day responsibilities.

By taping a wooden spoon to the trajectory of an active fan, this player was able to maintain the steps needed to keep leveling up while not needing to actually have their hands on their DS game. Pretty smart and definitely lives up to the “work smarter, not harder” motto that is actually pretty handy.

For more about the Nintendo DS game itself:

You become a Pokemon Trainer, traveling from town to town across the Johto region on an adventure to catch, train and battle Pokemon

You can take your favorite Pokemon with you wherever you go using the new Pokewalker accessory; wirelessly transfer a Pokemon to the Pokewalker and walk your Pokemon through virtual routes as you walk around in real life. By walking, you earn Watts that can be used to encounter and catch wild Pokemon or search for hidden items; the Pokemon in the Pokewalker will gain experience points as you walk, and can even go up one level when Pokemon is transferred back into the game.

For the first time, any Pokemon can follow you on your journey outside of the PokeBall; your favorite Pokemon can always be at your side.

With a wireless broadband connection, you can interact with your friends who have either the Pokemon HeartGold or SoulSilver Version game to trade or battle Pokemon via the Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection service; you can also battle and trade with others via a local wireless connection.

An internal clock keeps track of the time of day and the day of the week; some special events will only happen on certain days or at certain times of day.

