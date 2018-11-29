The Most Powerful Starter Pokemon According To Science Revealed

There have been some epic debates in video game circles over the years, but not many more heated and drawn out than the battle over which original starter Pokemon is the strongest: Charizard, Blastoise, or Venusaur? Well, we finally have an answer, courtesy of “science.”

In a new video, YouTube channel Because Science, uses physics and other science-stuff to determine once and for all what generation 1 starter is the strongest. In other words, rather than look at stats, resistances, effectiveness, and all of the in-game data, the channel has opted to compare “the real energies plausibly continued in each of their classic power moves.”

So, who’s the most powerful according to science? Is it Blastoise and his hyrdo pump? Charizard and his flamethrower? Or Venusaur and his solar beam? Well — according to science — it’s Charizard and the fire he breathes out of this mouth.

It’s important to note that the question isn’t which is the best generation 1 starter pokemon. That answer is obviously and objectively: Venusaur. It’s what the most powerful.

Unfortunately, the video doesn’t tackle the other evolutions of the gen-1 starters, but based off the conclusion of the video, Charmander and Charmeleon would likely win their respective stages.

Further, the video is sadly limited to just gen-1 starters. Who would come out on top if this included all starters: who knows. Again, if it was who is the best starter ever, that’s an easy answer …. Venusaur.

In other related and recent Pokemon news, Pokemon: Let’s Go is off to a fast start. As of a few days ago, it has already sold three million copies, and in the process has set a new Nintendo Switch sales record. Meanwhile, while Pokemon: Let’s Go might be stranded on Nintendo Switch, that hasn’t stopped one person from getting the game to run on PC via a handy-dandy emulator. The results are pretty awesome.