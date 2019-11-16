Pokemon Sword and Shield Makes a Big Change to Two of Eevee’s Evolutions

Pokemon fans will have a much easier time evolving their Eevee into Glaceon or Leafeon. Glaceon and Leafeon are two Eevee evolutions first introduced in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Unlike Eevee’s other evolutions, which required either evolutionary stones or high friendship levels to evolve, players simply needed to level Eevee up near a certain geographical point to get the Pokemon to evolve into Glaceon or Leafeon. Leveling Eevee up near a Moss Rock would cause it to evolve into Leafeon, while leveling it up near an Ice Rock would cause it to evolve into a Glaceon. These special boulder-like rocks were included in multiple generations of Pokemon games, but they do not appear in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Since neither the Moss Rock nor the Ice Rock appear in the Galar region, how do players evolve Eevee into Glaceon or Leafeon? Well – players simply need to use a Leaf Stone to evolve Eevee into Leafeon or an Ice Stone on the Eevee to get it to evolve into Glaceon. These evolutionary stones can be found in the Wild Area, along different routes, or appear as items that the Digging Duo can collect during their periodic digs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Honestly, this is an overdue change for Eevee, as it was always a bit frustrating to wait until the final parts of the game to evolve Eevee into either Glaceon or Leafeon, as the large rocks were almost always located in one of the last parts of the region that players could explore. More importantly, it’s also another sign that the Pokemon Company is willing to jettison frustrating parts of Pokemon continuity to provide for a better Pokemon game experience.

Let us know what you think of the changes in the comment section or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCBus to talk all things Pokemon!