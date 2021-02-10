Pokemon Sword and Shield Players Discover Awesome Max Raid Trick

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Max Raid battles can be a bit tricky when the player is joined by AI trainers. While some can be helpful, oftentimes they waste turns using non-attack moves, and that can make a major difference when players are trying to capture the opposing Pokemon. On Reddit, user Glanix provided a helpful hint that might have flown under the radar for some fans of the Nintendo Switch game. The move Taunt forces an opposing Pokemon to use Attack moves. Players can use that move on their teammates, forcing them to use moves that are more beneficial, rather than something arbitrary.

Glanix's response was prompted by a post from user Funny-Association319, who posted an image of an AI teammate's Solrock actually helping out in battle. That Reddit post can be found embedded below, and Glanix's response can be found right here.

While some fans might have already known about this neat little trick, it's also one that could have flown under the radar. Players are focused on doing damage quickly to their Max Raid opponent, so the idea of forcing their AI teammates to attack might not have occurred to them!

There are many Pokemon that learn Taunt in the game, but players can make life a bit easier on themselves by tracking down TR37. That particular Technical Record can be obtained in East Lake Axewell, located in the Wild Area. TR37 can be purchased from a Watt Trader for a mere 2,000 Watts. Watts are extremely easy to come by in the region, so players that want to try this trick for themselves should be able to do so quite easily!

Max Raid battles can be a lot of fun in the game, but there's also a lot of tension and strategy to them. Players have to plan carefully about what moves they use, and even what Poke Ball they select! Now that players know this little trick, it might make things just a bit smoother for some.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Pokemon Sword and Shield? Have you ever tried this trick in Max Raid Battles? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!