Pokemon Sword and Shield: Here’s All the Pokemon You Can Encounter Along Route 3

Route 3 is the first area where players can obtain a new Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Route 3 sits between Motostoke and the Galar Mine and is the area that players will travel through on their way to their first Gym Challenge. At this point in the game, players will have met many of the main characters and should be preparing their team to fight Milo, the Grass-type Gym Leader at Turrfield. Players will be able to find the new Pokemon Sizzlipede, along with some other Fire-type and Poison-type Pokemon that could help them out in the first gym.

One key to making sure you “catch ’em all” in Pokemon Sword and Shield is understanding that some Pokemon only appear roaming through the overworld map, while others can only be found by approaching the rustling patches grass that occasionally appear. Some Pokemon also show up both on the overworld map and in patches of rustling grass, which can confuse things if you’re not aware of the separate encounter tables.

So – what Pokemon can you find on Route 3? Here’s the full list:

Overworld Encounters:

Zigzagoon – 38%

Gossifleur – 30%

Vulpix (Pokemon Sword only) – 15%

Growlithe (Pokemon Shield only) – 15%

Stunky – 10%

Trubbish – 5%

Tyrogue – 2%

Non-Overworld Encounters:

Rookidee – 35%

Machop – 20%

Pancham – 20%

Mudbray – 15%

Klink – 9%

Sizzlipede – 1%

