How Long Does It Take to Beat Pokemon Sword and Shield?

Pokemon Sword and Shield has about as much content as past Pokemon games. Players are making their way through Pokemon Sword and Shield, the newest Pokemon games that were released last week for the Nintendo Switch. While the new games take advantage of the Nintendo Switch’s better graphics capabilities, the games are not particularly longer than previous Pokemon installments. That means that a player should be able to complete the game in about 20 hours if they focus only on completing the main storyline.

However, players can pour a lot more time into Pokemon Sword and Shield, if they wish. There are 400 different Pokemon species to catch, plus the open world Wild Area to explore, and a bit of post-game content. There are also daily Max Raid Battles, in which players can challenge Dynamaxed Pokemon and even occasionally find a rare Gigantamax Pokemon. Basically, there are a lot that players can do that’s not directly connected to the main stories…if they want to keep playing Pokemon Sword and Shield after becoming Champion.

Personally, I recommend taking your time to enjoy Pokemon Sword and Shield. Find the Pokemon that you want to find, take advantage of all the Wild Area has to offer, and talk to every NPC to find the creepy little Easter eggs that Game Freak always plants in the game. Pokemon Sword and Shield doesn’t need to be rushed through – the experience is a lot more enjoyable if you take the time to catch ’em all.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now.