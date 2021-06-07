Pokemon Fans are Disappointed by Shiny Garchomp
Today, Pokemon Go Community Day put Gible in the spotlight, giving fans a great chance to obtain a Shiny Garchomp! Unfortunately, many were surprised to discover that the Shiny variant for the Dragon/Ground-type Pokemon doesn't differ all that much from the standard version. While Shiny Gible and Shiny Gabite have significant color variations that make them stand out, Garchomp is just a slightly different shade from the default. Shiny Garchomp has been around since the days of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, but many players were introduced to this version for the first time today. Those unfamiliar with the Shiny found it a bit lackluster, while longtime Pokemon fans felt letdown all over again!
Did you get a Shiny Garchomp today? What do you think of the Pokemon's coloration? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Shiny Garchomp!
Shiny Gyarados spoiled us all.
prevnext
I got 4 shiny gible today I which garchomp wasn’t like a slightly darker colour, why doesn’t he have a cool shiny like he should be red— Alex (@Nemmyy905) June 6, 2021
No, it didn't revert to a normal Garchomp!
prevnext
Successful day.
Must be a glitch though, my garchomp doesn't look shiny :( #PokemonGo #PoGo #CommunityDay pic.twitter.com/95NIypdi0C— Drew (@wobbuffet28) June 6, 2021
A lot of fans negatively compared it to Shiny Gengar.
prevnext
Look, shiny garchomp is a disappointment but I'm not sure what I was expecting after shiny gengar #PokemonGOCommunityDay— you should really drink more water (@barbsharky) June 6, 2021
It's a pretty underwhelming variant.
prevnext
why is garchomp such a bad shiny lmao— kris 💜 (@sapphicslove) June 6, 2021
Some would even call it a downgrade!
prevnext
Imma say it: shiny garchomp does not look as good as regular garchomp— evan (@the_worst_evan) June 6, 2021
Hates is a strong word...
prevnext
This Gible Com day just reminded me how much i hate shiny garchomp.— Dominic Moyle (@DominicMoyle) June 6, 2021
...but the pain goes back to the Diamond and Pearl days.
prevnext
15 years later and shiny Garchomp still makes me cry. My second favorite pokemon got shafted on the shiny palette— Voidstrike (@fyeahnix) June 6, 2021
At least Gabite looks good!
prev
shiny gabite is so pretty i wish garchomp kept its saturation— cassandra’s silly rabbit (@beladimitrescu) June 6, 2021