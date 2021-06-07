Pokemon Fans are Disappointed by Shiny Garchomp

Today, Pokemon Go Community Day put Gible in the spotlight, giving fans a great chance to obtain a Shiny Garchomp! Unfortunately, many were surprised to discover that the Shiny variant for the Dragon/Ground-type Pokemon doesn't differ all that much from the standard version. While Shiny Gible and Shiny Gabite have significant color variations that make them stand out, Garchomp is just a slightly different shade from the default. Shiny Garchomp has been around since the days of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, but many players were introduced to this version for the first time today. Those unfamiliar with the Shiny found it a bit lackluster, while longtime Pokemon fans felt letdown all over again!

Did you get a Shiny Garchomp today? What do you think of the Pokemon's coloration? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Shiny Garchomp!