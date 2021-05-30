Pokemon Sword and Shield Player Pays Steep Price for Shiny Giratina

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Dynamax Adventures allow players the chance to get rare legendary Pokemon in the Nintendo Switch game. These events can be a great way to find Pokemon unobtainable in other areas, but there's one catch: players can only choose one Pokemon to take with them. Reddit user Scott9661 discovered how difficult the choice can be when they finally found the Shiny Giratina that they had been searching for, but had to give up a Shiny Passimian in exchange. The player clearly made the right choice, but it's a difficult trade-off, and one that perfectly illustrates how tough Dynamax Adventures can be!

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

Shiny Pokemon don't have any real in-game advantage over those with normal colorations, but their rarity makes them highly sought after by some fans. Encountering two in one Dynamax Adventure isn't completely unheard of, but it does make it a bit harder to make a decision at the end of a run. Scott9661 had been hunting specifically for a Shiny Giratina, so the choice makes sense, but some players might have made a different one, given the same opportunity.

Scott9661 is hardly the first player that has ever had to make a difficult choice when playing through Dynamax Adventures. Last month, another player was forced to choose between a Shiny Sealeo and the Ho-oh they had been after. While that was also a difficult choice, in that case, the Ho-oh wasn't a Shiny. Sometimes, Dynamax Adventures result in some players changing their strategy when a better opportunity presents itself, while others stick to their original game plan no matter how difficult the choice might be. As such, Dynamax Adventures have added a unique new layer of strategy to the Pokemon world. There are no correct answers, and every player just has to make the decision that best suits them!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Pokemon Sword and Shield? Would you have chosen the Shiny Giratina, or the Shiny Passimian? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!