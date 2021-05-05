Pokemon Sword and Shield's Scorbunny Build-a-Bear Revealed

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Fire-type starter Scorbunny will be the next plush released as part of Build-a-Bear's Pokemon collection! At this time, a US release has not been officially announced, but Scorbunny will be available online May 6th at 3 p.m. in the UK. There will be an online only bundle that includes a Fire cape, a Sleeper, and a 5-in-1 sound option. Given the high-demand that a lot of Pokemon Build-a-Bear plushes have seen, fans might want to be ready to go as soon as this one is available! Scorbunny will be the first Galar Pokemon offered by Build-a-Bear, and it's unclear if the other two starters will arrive next.

An image of the Pokemon plush can be found in the Tweet from PokeShopper embedded below.

Pokeshopper Notice : The new Pokémon Scorbunny Build-A-Bear plush will begin release from May 6th https://t.co/rfNInoGeIJ pic.twitter.com/JOXZ9XvRs1 — Pokéshopper.com (@Pokeshopper) May 5, 2021

At this time, Scorbunny has not been listed on either the US or UK Build-a-Bear websites, so it's difficult to say exactly how much the bundle will cost. An Eevee bundle with a cape, sleeper, and 4-in-1 sound is currently available for $63 on Build-a-Bear's website. Fans of the Fire-type can probably expect the Scorbunny bundle to retail for about the same amount. For now, fans of the Pokemon will just have to keep a watchful eye out for updates!

Scorbunny has been one of the most popular monsters to debut in Pokemon Sword and Shield, so it's not surprising to see it offered as the first Galar rep in the Build-a-Bear collection. The Pokemon has played a major role in the Pokemon Journeys anime on Netflix, and will likely be recognizable to a lot of kids, as a result. Of course, Pokemon has always appealed to a wide audience, so it seems like a lot of older fans might want this plush in their collection, too! Hopefully, Build-a-Bear will reveal information on a local release very soon.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on snagging a Scorbunny? Did you pick the Fire-type as your Galar starter? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!