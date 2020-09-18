Pokemon Sword & Shield Adds Shiny Clefable Max Raids For This Weekend Only

Pokemon Sword and Shield is adding Shiny Clefable to Max Raid Battles this weekend to celebrate the Fall Equinox. From today to September 20th, Pokemon Sword and Shield players will find more Max Raid Battles featuring Pokemon that evolved using either a Sun Stone or a Moon Stone. These Pokemon include Wigglytuff, Musharna, Whimsicott, Lilligant, Bellossom, and Clefable. In addition, there is a 2% chance that a 5-Star raid will have a Shiny Clefable, which has green-tipped ears and slightly lighter skin than its normal counterpart. Because of Clefable's naturally high capture rate, it's much more likely that players can actually capture Shiny Clefable in raids, compared to the previous Shiny Pikachu and Shiny Wailord raids, which have naturally low capture rates.

Pokemon Sword and Shield have hosted periodic weekend raid events featuring a boosted chance of grabbing a Shiny Pokemon. While a 2% encounter rate isn't exactly huge, the fact that the natural shiny rate is about 0.2% and that players can participate in online raids to help boost their encounter chances means that this is likely the best opportunity that players have to grab a Shiny Clefable in the game. These are also limited time events, so there is a bit of an urgency to grab a Shiny Clefable before the opportunity slips away.

If you don't have a Shiny Clefable in your collection, now is a great time to add it to your permanent collection. Keep in mind that your best chance of finding Shiny Clefable is to find a 5-Star Raid, but you'll have to actually participate in the raid to find out whether it's shiny or not. One in every 12 5-Star Clefable raids should have a Shiny Clefable in it.

The Equinox event runs through September 20th.